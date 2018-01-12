1 rider jumps three horses at once and 9 other greats bit of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an elephant pony to some incredible stunt riding, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Next year we want tickets to the Magic Millions…



Feeling fruity!



Getting fresh #Seahenge🏇🏼 A post shared by Donnacha OBrien (@donnachaob) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:49am PST

When your horse discovers arena mirrors…



Hold on!



Hay thief alert!



God, you're cute! 😍 A post shared by Lauren Blades (@shannoneventing) on Jan 3, 2018 at 11:16am PST

AP McCoy’s daughter, Eve, looks like a riding talent in the making



This is one of the most disastrous moments you can have out hunting



He might not be old enough to drive a car, but that didn’t stop James Bowen from winning the Welsh National last weekend

Oh my goodness…

Think riding one horse is difficult enough? Check this guy out…



