1 rider flies from the sidelines and 6 other great horsey social media posts this week

Equestrian social media posts of the week



‘Matilda’s’ yoga is on point



What a birthday present!



Whoops



Unseated at the water jump. A day in the sun st The Gatcombe Horse Trials. #eventing #gatcombe #horselover A post shared by Kfb (@kelvinfbruce) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

“It wasn’t me”



Katy Malone So, Wiggles, you are absolutely sure you don’t know what happened to my Horse & Hound magazine? Bad puppy! Luckily I read it last night. 🙂

Well that didn’t quite go to plan…



Smile!



6th place for Neptune! He seems pretty thrilled with his green ribbon! #rolltide #alabamaeventing #uaeventing #poplarplacefarm #ottb #imperialscatch #eventing #eventer A post shared by Meagan Majchszak (@mmajchszak) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

We didn’t see that one coming



