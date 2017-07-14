1 very relatable horse problem and 10 other great bits of equestrian social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a remarkable riding comeback to Michael Jung in a competition like no other, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Michael Jung is a man of many talents



Ice cream anyone?

Ice cream time for Aoife! #eventing #horses #aoifeclark #ireland #uptonhouse A post shared by Catherine Austen (@austencatherine) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The ultimate equine celebrity

Pretty please?



Spot the difference!



Mr & Mrs 💕 A post shared by Dani Evans Eventing (@danievanseventing) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Very fancy



MED NIGHT TRAFFORD MIGNONETTE (Minnie) could not be more excited for her first CIC2* at Barbury Castle today #GoGinge #UpForIt #BeautyIsAsBeautyDoes #ForeverOrange A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

So true



Naughty!



When Barron is bored #bully A post shared by Lucy Davis (@gooseydavis) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Thumbs up from a diddy Coral Keen



Holiday are over



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This is just amazing stuff from paralysed Flat jockey Freddy Tylicki



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.