1 record breaker and 7 other marvellous horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a Shetland taking cover from a storm to a very cute trot-up, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





This is genuis



Well sat!



👏 @davidmullins15 #horseracing #rodeo #acrobat #thurles A post shared by At The Races (@at.the.races) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

You’re forgetting something



It almost looks photo shopped 🙈😂 Jockey Sean Davis and Amor Fati part company @leopardstownrc. Both were okay afterwards! Photo: healyracing.ie 📸 #theirishfield #horseracing #thrillsandspills A post shared by The Irish Field (@the_irish_field) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

This sounds about right



The hero event horse Mulry’s Error and Ben Hobday enjoy a day’s hunting



Aiden O’Brien is a record breaker



What a day for Aidan O’Brien – SAXON WARRIOR gives him his 26th Group 1 this season by taking the Racing Post Trophy 👏🏼 #RPTrophy #RacingPost #doncaster #DoncasterRaces #AidanOBrien #SaxonWarrior A post shared by Doncaster Racecourse (@doncasterraces) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Alex Bragg is shown some support in Pau



@lesetoilesdepau warming up in style #teambragg #minibraggs #pontispool #dengie #gaintrain #griffinnuumed #gatehouse #protexin #marktodd A post shared by Team Bragg (@teambraggeventing) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

What a brilliant idea!



