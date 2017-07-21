1 racehorse trains alongside dolphins and 8 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of serious beach rides to some very cool shoes, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
How sweet
Michael Jung is no fair weather rider
The subject of Jonty Evans’ crowd-funding project, Art (Cooley Rorkes Drift), is finding all of the attention exhausting
Just wow…
Strike A Pose, the mount of Holly Needham at this week’s Junior European Eventing Championships in Ireland, will be putting his best hoof forward thanks to these smart new kicks
One of the younger Fox-Pitt’s has great summer style
Richard Johnson and the former National Hunt hero Menorah, enjoy a nice hack
Some incredible pictured from the Household Cavalry’s annual visit to Holkham Beach in Norfolk, including this chap who went for an early bath
And congratulations to this week's Social Media Post of the Week winner
How cool is this?!
