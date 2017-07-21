1 racehorse trains alongside dolphins and 8 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of serious beach rides to some very cool shoes, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





How sweet



Michael Jung is no fair weather rider



Was a bit rainy today🙈🌧💦☔ #fischerrocana #rain #eventing #dressageintherain #teamjung A post shared by MichaelJungOfficialNews (@michaeljungofficialnews) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

The subject of Jonty Evans’ crowd-funding project, Art (Cooley Rorkes Drift), is finding all of the attention exhausting



Just wow…



Strike A Pose, the mount of Holly Needham at this week’s Junior European Eventing Championships in Ireland, will be putting his best hoof forward thanks to these smart new kicks



One of the younger Fox-Pitt’s has great summer style



#summer #ponies #littlegirls #keepingcool A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Richard Johnson and the former National Hunt hero Menorah, enjoy a nice hack



Some incredible pictured from the Household Cavalry’s annual visit to Holkham Beach in Norfolk, including this chap who went for an early bath



