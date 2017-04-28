1 proper dunking and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a celebratory dip to some donkeys with their own ideas, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



We want a horsebox with a BBQ



A birthday dip for the young superstar jockey, Jack Kennedy



Only in Ireland…



Whoopsy



Some of National Hunt’s biggest superstars are clearly enjoying their retirement



#awkward



Sam Watson’s super-consistent four-star and championship campaigner, Horseware Bushman, has now retired and the yard cat has got the right idea of how to make good use of him



Take that

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

The donkey derby at Ballindenisk Horse Trials in Ireland was fiercely competitive



