1 flattened Olympian and 9 other stand out pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a super-cool four-star horse training location to some local lingo at a point-to-point, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Pay attention!



A former winner for National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls makes the most of his retirement



Chris Burton’s 2016 Burghley winner is happy to share his stable



Wow!



Very northern!



This is a new de-icing method



How cute!



discovered this gem while perusing the web. i don't know who or where they are in the world, but i believe i have found my hero & favorite thing on earth all in one. 🐳🙌 🎥 @suetoshi_farm A video posted by britt 🕊 (@bigskybandits) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:47am PST

Yikes!



Piggy French’s former four-star horses meet her baby, Max

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Well done, that man!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Article continues below...