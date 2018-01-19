1 mud-clad rider and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From truly enormous horses to some lateral thinking when a tack malfunction occurred out hunting, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Carl Hester’s dogs are ready to give their verdict

Our line up of judges were not accepting any mistakes in today’s training 🧐

There is no coming back from this

Foaling season is here which means there are plenty of these types of images around

Broken rein? No problem

Cool pic

Wow!

This chap makes a wise decision to escape back indoors when he realises what the weather is doing

 

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We think Mr Jones was telling porkies…!

Mr Jones was trying to convince me he hadn’t fallen off!..🤨🤭😂

