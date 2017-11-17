1 mouse hunting eventer and 7 other marvellous bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of very cute tiny tots to an incredible safari, it all happened on social media this week.

Mouse hunting in full swing at Izzy Taylor’s yard



Bert helps Wally search for mice!! #monkeyingaround #wally #teamwork #goodpals #teamtaylor A post shared by Anna Mildner (@annaspannam) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Even the Fox-Pitt ponies get the VIP treatment



What a cute pair



Where it all began…



Aaaaaaand my love of riding was born…..one of my favourite photos of my father and I – can see how much I love it in my face 😂😂😂. Haha history lacks in health and safety 😜😂💖 #PreciousMemory #LikeFatherLileDaughter A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Oh my goodness…



Don’t look down!



Chilli is definitely our smallest jocks… he thinks 18 hands is a loooong way up!!! A post shared by Lauren Blades (@shannoneventing) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Hup!

1,2,3 ooops #eventoyboyjumps A post shared by Caroline Breen (@carolinebreen87) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:02am PST

This is on our bucket list — lucky Ingrid Klimke



