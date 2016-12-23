1 loose Grand National horse and 10 other bits of excellent horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From “horse skiing” to AP McCoy’s meals on wheels, it all happened on social media this week.

Tweets of the week



Slightly unconventional, but it worked



Lissa Green’s dog Rico looks a little perplexed



When even your dog can't get you…. #RicoGreen somewhat embarrassed by my singing…..#YouSayEmbarrassedISayJealous #ADogsLife #DontEvenLookAtMe #BornDogEntertainer A video posted by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:33am PST

Is anybody out there?



Channel4Racing – A broadcasting novelty as a horse wins… | Facebook A broadcasting novelty as a horse wins the 3.15 at Haydock, and nobody knows which. The winner is later declared to be 6-1 shot CLYNE, trained by Evan Williams

This man deserves a medal



Horse & Hound‘s Hannah Lemieux was less than impressed with her point-to-pointer’s rolling efforts



This is pretty cute



Nick Skelton’s youngest son says a big thank you to his dad’s Sports Personality of the Year supporters



Good luck, Freddy!

Marcus Ehning’s horse appears to have shrunk in the wash



We bet these guys had some day’s hunting on these National Hunt superstars



AP McCoy takes up a new job in retirement, serving injured jockey Ryan Hatch his lunch

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Whoops! Paul Nicholls’ former assistant trainer, Tom Jonason, runs after winning National Hunt horse Rocky Creek after getting unshipped on a day’s hunting with the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale



