1 loose Grand National horse and 10 other bits of excellent horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From “horse skiing” to AP McCoy’s meals on wheels, it all happened on social media this week.

Tweets of the week

Slightly unconventional, but it worked

Lissa Green’s dog Rico looks a little perplexed

Is anybody out there?

Channel4Racing – A broadcasting novelty as a horse wins… | Facebook

A broadcasting novelty as a horse wins the 3.15 at Haydock, and nobody knows which. The winner is later declared to be 6-1 shot CLYNE, trained by Evan Williams

This man deserves a medal

Anyone for a spot of skiing?! – Horse & Hound: Dressage | Facebook

Anyone for a spot of skiing?!

Horse & Hound‘s Hannah Lemieux was less than impressed with her point-to-pointer’s rolling efforts

This is pretty cute

Nick Skelton’s youngest son says a big thank you to his dad’s Sports Personality of the Year supporters

Good luck, Freddy!

Marcus Ehning’s horse appears to have shrunk in the wash

We bet these guys had some day’s hunting on these National Hunt superstars

AP McCoy takes up a new job in retirement, serving injured jockey Ryan Hatch his lunch

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Whoops! Paul Nicholls’ former assistant trainer, Tom Jonason, runs after winning National Hunt horse Rocky Creek after getting unshipped on a day’s hunting with the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale

