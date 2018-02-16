1 legend comes out of retirement and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a sleepy youngster to some bad tacking up skills, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Duvet day
Jack Quinlan and Kalashnikov battled the elements to post a big win at Newbury
Always wondered what it was like to ride around the Golden Button? Let’s find out…
What a great partnership
This horse is ready for his close up
When your tacking up skills are lacking
He rode 470 winners during his jockey career, and at the age of 75, Richard Pitman proves he’s still got it
When things don’t go to plan…
And that is how you jump a Ledbury hedge
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner
What a sight!
