1 horse dreaming and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a horse with interesting ditch-jumping technique to a video of the Household Cavalry we can’t stop watching, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





This is an interesting technique



Morning exercise in London



"Blues and Royals Squadron, caaaaanteeeer!" Canter through the week like a Household Cavalryman. A post shared by Household Cavalry (@household_cavalry) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

Happy 50th birthday to one of the real equestrian greats

Hold on!



This is very cute (essential to watch with sound)



Some good lateral thinking here

This is mind-blowing



Too true



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Somebody is in the dog house…!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.