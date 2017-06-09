1 galloping toddler and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very original sales video to a budding young jockey showing her skills on the gallops, it all happened on social media this week.

When you’ve just finished grooming your horse and they do this…



Poor Sam Watson!



What a shot



The FEI Nations Cup have their cross country today over the CIC3* course from 1:30-3 in the final day of #tatts2017. This is not something to be missed! #feinationscup #eventing A post shared by Tattersalls Horse Trials (@tattshorsetrials) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Two very relaxed horses



This jockey didn’t have the easiest of rides



Ooh, that’s the spot!



When someone interested in buying your horse asks if they can have video proof of whether it is good with children



Jockey Jamie Moore’s daughter can’t go fast enough on the gallops



