1 festive splat and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some unique jumping styles to a great interpretation of how to put on a rug, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Two very famous elves



This happened and then they went on to win — well sat!



We’re a little bit in love with this miniature donkey



At least this follower can see funny side of his situation



This little guy has got the right idea



No tots were hurt in the making of these great photos!



Oh my…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

When your non-horsey other half helps with your horse…



Pam Swift Pam Swift added a new photo.

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.