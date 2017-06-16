1 excellent throwback and 7 other brilliant bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one very naughty dressage horse to a fall in the parade ring, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Mulry’s Error looking like a pony competing in the working hunter class at Bramham nine years before last weekend’s event, where he jmped clear around the CCI3*



He’s back!



Bramham winner Yoshiaki Oiwa looking determined at one of the bogey fences



Scopey



#summer #horse #in #training☀️☀️ @phoebelocke A post shared by Jamie Insole (@jamieinsole) on May 25, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Bettina Hoy and Seignuer Medicott score an impressive 26.3 in the dressage phase of the CIC3* at Luhmuhlen (which is over 80%)



Ouch. Thankfully Frankie Dettori is on the mend and should be fit to ride at Royal Ascot next week



Oh hello!

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Oops this movement isn’t meant to be in your dressage test…

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.