1 enormous thank you letter and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a jubilant mare and foal to a nail-biting jump-off, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a cool dude

Max- always on trend 👌👌😎

These owners were very excited at the Galway Festival

It’s great to see Ana O’Brien, daughter of Flat trainer Aidan, back on her feet after a crashing fall racing last month

Nice to get out of the house to visit my champ #Bailey #TheBest 😊🦄

Edge of your seat stuff!

This one means the world! #helloforever

That’s a lot of horses to take eventing!

Alice Oppenheimer’s dog has a penchant for Pimms

Yeehaa!

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We couldn’t be happier for Jonty Evans, who has managed to raise £500,000 to keep his four-star and Olympic event horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift

