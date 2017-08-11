1 enormous thank you letter and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a jubilant mare and foal to a nail-biting jump-off, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





What a cool dude



Max- always on trend 👌👌😎 A post shared by camilla speirs (@camillaspeirseventing) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

These owners were very excited at the Galway Festival



It’s great to see Ana O’Brien, daughter of Flat trainer Aidan, back on her feet after a crashing fall racing last month



Nice to get out of the house to visit my champ #Bailey #TheBest 😊🦄 A post shared by Ana O'Brien (@anaobrien2) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Edge of your seat stuff!



This one means the world! #helloforever A post shared by Scott Brash (@scott.brash) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

That’s a lot of horses to take eventing!



Alice Oppenheimer’s dog has a penchant for Pimms



Charlie is also enjoying the Pimms at @hartpurycollege with @nathaliekayal @danniemorgan and @casey_anne_louise #dogstagram #pimms A post shared by Alice Oppenheimer (@aliceopp15) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Yeehaa!

We couldn’t be happier for Jonty Evans, who has managed to raise £500,000 to keep his four-star and Olympic event horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift



