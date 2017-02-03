1 daring stunt and 7 other bits of great horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From the birth of a potential superstar to a mid-lesson fail, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Oops



How's your Saturday going? Mine was going great until four lessons down when my "seat" gave way 🙈 #coachproblems #whoateallthepies #newyearnewme #dontyoujudgeme A photo posted by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Here’s hoping this little chap grows to be as good as his mother was



This looks like fun!



Harry Meade has got some competition in the family



That kit is going to take a lot of scrubbing



There’s no stopping this one



Top Irish jockey, Bryan Cooper, has always been keen



I sat up better when I was 4 then I do now!! #talentedchild A photo posted by Bryan Cooper (@bryancooper12) on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

We can’t watch!



