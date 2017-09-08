1 celeb goes splat and 7 other fun bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Burghley brilliance to an unscheduled bath, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Congratulations!



Burghley Champions 2017! #ODTBurghley #LRBHT #burghley2017 Photos @adamfanthorpe @eventing_images A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Piggy French was also delighted to be second at Burghley



Any Love Island fans here? Look who turned up to Jonjo O’Neill’s yard this week



It didn’t go so well for Kem



When you and your horse see two different strides…eek!



Wow



Incoming!

When the horse doesn't want, do not insist! #lmao #lol #horsefail #instahorse #horsegram #horsesofinstagram A post shared by Maragata Polo (@maragata_polo) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Racing on the beach in Laytown looks like something that should be on everyone’s bucket list



