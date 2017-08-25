1 cat plays chicken with a horse and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an incredible recovery to a wild youngster, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Wonder how many lives this cat has got left…

When the cat has a death wish #dontmesswiththebigguy #luckyescape #ohsteve

Ingrid Kilmke’s new European eventing champion mount, Horseware Hale Bob, looks very pleased with himself — and rightly so

Nicola Wilson and Bulana return home with an individual bronze and team gold eventing medal

Allstar B, the Europeans ride of Ros Canter, looks pleased to be home

When you’re not sure about horses…

Lebowski, the four-star horse of Beanie Sturgis, is led out on exercise

Oops

On flying form at West Wilts ✈️ #sackthejockey #stillcantseeastride

This is horsey sacrilege

What a pony!

Would you have a go?

Any takers?! …Neckstraps included #yeeha #4yo

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This is a remarkable team effort

