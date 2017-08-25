1 cat plays chicken with a horse and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an incredible recovery to a wild youngster, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Wonder how many lives this cat has got left…



When the cat has a death wish #dontmesswiththebigguy #luckyescape #ohsteve A post shared by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Ingrid Kilmke’s new European eventing champion mount, Horseware Hale Bob, looks very pleased with himself — and rightly so



Nicola Wilson and Bulana return home with an individual bronze and team gold eventing medal



Allstar B, the Europeans ride of Ros Canter, looks pleased to be home



When you’re not sure about horses…



Lebowski, the four-star horse of Beanie Sturgis, is led out on exercise



Oops

On flying form at West Wilts ✈️ #sackthejockey #stillcantseeastride A post shared by Lara Sharrock (@larasharrock) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

This is horsey sacrilege

What a pony!

A post shared by Tom Wachman (@tomwachman7) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Would you have a go?

Any takers?! …Neckstraps included #yeeha #4yo A post shared by Charlotte Bacon (@charlotte.bacon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This is a remarkable team effort



