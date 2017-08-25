1 cat plays chicken with a horse and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an incredible recovery to a wild youngster, it all happened on social media this week.
Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Wonder how many lives this cat has got left…
Ingrid Kilmke’s new European eventing champion mount, Horseware Hale Bob, looks very pleased with himself — and rightly so
Nicola Wilson and Bulana return home with an individual bronze and team gold eventing medal
Allstar B, the Europeans ride of Ros Canter, looks pleased to be home
When you’re not sure about horses…
Lebowski, the four-star horse of Beanie Sturgis, is led out on exercise
Oops
This is horsey sacrilege
What a pony!
Would you have a go?
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner
This is a remarkable team effort
If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?
Tweet of the week competition
The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.
Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk