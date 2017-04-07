1 bumpy landing and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a remarkable stirrup-less advanced cross-country round to some chilled out plaiting, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



What a character



The equine equivalent of 'one hand clapping' A post shared by Fergal O'Brien Racing (@fob_racing) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:13am PST

It’s a tough life



Emily Fox-Pitt knows how to dress to go riding



Dressing down for riding today. #fairy #casual A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Congratulations to Lara Butler (née Griffith), Laura Tomlinson’s dressage protégé, who got married last weekend



Well that didn’t quite go to plan…



This dog has got the right idea



CLEVER dog!!!! A post shared by J Murphy Eventing (@j_murphy_eventing) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Nap time



Currant celebrating his clear cross country in his debut CIC*** 💃🏿💃🏿 A post shared by Emily King (@emilykingg_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

What a horse (and rider)!

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

We’ve all been here



It was at this moment Charlie knew he had f****d up #10/10forlanding A post shared by Charlie Clover (@charlie_clover4) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

