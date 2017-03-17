1 amazing transformation and 8 other brilliant bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an impressive four-star event horse transformation to a worrying moment up some gallops, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Remember when Ben Hobday’s four-star horse, Mulrys Error, looked like this after his holiday?



Well here’s what he looks like 11 weeks later!

AP McCoy’s son has new career



When you train a Cheltenham Festival winner, this is what it feels like



Whoops…



One National Hunt trainer’s parents get very excited when she wins at Cheltenham



We are in love with Andrew Hoy’s Dachshunds!

Giving a helping hand

Hold onto your hats for one last time this season (please listen on mute if you want to avoid some swearing). It is reported that all horses and riders were fine at the end of the day



And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Laura Tomlinson is being kept on her toes by her daughter!



Bit of roll reversal as mummy tries to keep up training! 🙈😂 A post shared by laurabtomlinson (@laurabtomlinson) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:25am PST

