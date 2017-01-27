1 amazing save and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a Shetland pony-riding dog to a couple of riders who did well to stay in the saddle, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



An unusual companion



This National Hunt star says he thinks it should be a duvet day



Even Michael Jung’s dog is talented



We have a lot of love for Teddy the Shetland



Well, it’s not a bridle, but this horse removing his friend’s headcollar is very clever indeed



Neckstrap!



Mud monsters at work



Thumbs up for this winner



What an amazing save!



