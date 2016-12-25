Richard Gurney: I must move on from my political Tourette’s *H&H VIP*

I was toying with the idea of writing something political but I don’t want to be known as a one-trick pony; I always seem to bang on about where hunting stands politically. I will just mention that I was disappointed to see Zac Goldsmith lose his huge majority of 23,000 in Richmond (particularly as the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent spent many hours helping him to get elected).

People say politicians are not sincere, that they live in a bubble and that they need more conviction. So, Zac resigned on a matter of principle because he had said he would if the Government backed a third runway at Heathrow, as it would seriously affect his constituency. He then fulfils his promise, resigns and stands as an Independent in the by-election and, lo and behold, they vote him out in the most Churchillian manner.

What a dirty business politics is. I think I must have political Tourette’s. I will move on.

Season’s greetings

The hunting season is well under way and Christmas looms large. The scent is very patchy and the ground has returned to “good to firm and firm in places” in the south-east.

The long list of fund-raising activities so vital to every hunt starts to take shape from now on, from Christmas carols to hunt balls and horn blowing.

We have already had a “blow in the barn” that was well attended, and I urge anyone reading this to support your hunts events in any way they can.

Our community is not understood on many fronts today and it is more important than ever that we support each other and our hunt at these events.

It is of course just as important that we support on a day’s hunting as well, there can be few things more depressing for the team than to take two days to put on a Saturday meet with all the trimmings and then see just a handful of mounted followers enjoy the fruits of their labour.

We thank our team all the time but there is one way to show you really care and that is by giving generously to their Christmas box. I can assure you some cash will say a thousand words and make them feel appreciated and valued. It is our time to repay all the hard work.

A very Happy Christmas to you and your horses and hounds!

