Pauline Harkin: jockeys need to learn how to ride a finish from the start line *H&H VIP*

There is nothing I enjoy more than giving a keen novice jockey their first ride, and if we are lucky, their first win.

We aim to have a new novice rider every season and always have Yogi Breisner in for their first session. He is so good at simplifying the basic instructions and helping the rider understand the important aids without complicating matters.

We’re keen to get them out racing, but I don’t think it’s always a good thing to win first time out as I would rather the jockey earned their stripes first.

We have a mare called View The Dance whom we use for our novice riders. She is 100% safe and will always get round (sometimes in the frame), but needs proper riding. She teaches the jockeys how to ride a finish from the start line. The important thing for any aspiring jockey to remember is to get a good start: you don’t learn anything if you are tailed off in no-man’s land.

Remember to breathe, keep straight and come back safe, but most importantly, enjoy it. You are so lucky to be taking part in what is undoubtedly the most exciting and adrenalin-pumping sport, so make the most of it.

Ref: Horse & Hound; 16 March 2017