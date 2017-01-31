David Simpson: Prize money is paltry *H&H VIP*

Owning a pointer through a syndicate is a great way to get involved in the sport, and an affordable way to experience the thrills of ownership. Plus, you get a real flavour for what goes on behind the scenes.

Yard visits are encouraged, whether it’s just a social call or to watch horses on the gallops, and owners’ picnics in the lorry park are fun with a capital F.

To attract and keep owners, the sport needs to look after them. Two topics that spark an annual debate are prize money and the allocation of car passes. The prize money — with a few exceptions — is paltry, especially when it’s shared out between syndicates, which often have up to 12 members.

Nobody would say they are involved in pointing for the prize money and for some, just winning their members’ race and getting the cup is enough. However, my personal feeling is that open races should pay £500 to the winner and all other races at least £200.

Not getting a complimentary racecard is another bugbear, as is being given a car pass that admits only two. I don’t have the answers, but if this isn’t addressed, we risk racing under Rules becoming a better option for owners.

Ref Horse & Hound; 26 January 2017