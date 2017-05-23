David Simpson: Opening up the sport *H&H VIP*

Opinion

Last week there was an interesting announcement by the Point-to-Point Owners and Riders Association (PPORA) chairman Robert Killen. In an email to members, the chairman stated his intention to move things up a few gears, with attention drawn to a document which sets out the PPORA’s vision and aims within point-to-pointing.

I would encourage everyone who has an interest in the sport to take a look at this document ahead of the forthcoming AGM at Stratford Racecourse on 9 June, where it will be introduced for endorsement by the membership.

Two things in particular caught my eye as being very positive moves and in my view they should be applauded.

Firstly, a new membership category will be introduced at a reduced rate — supporter membership, and secondly, three additional committee members will be appointed, two of which will be “national supporters representatives”.

The “supporter” category will open up membership to keepers and those who contribute to and enjoy the sport, in turn enabling more people to take advantage of the benefits of membership.

However, the appointment of two supporter members to the committee could prove the boldest move; will we see other governing bodies within the sport follow suit?

Ref Horse & Hound; 18 May 2017