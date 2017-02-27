David Simpson: We need better communication *H&H VIP*

Accurate and frequent going reports are essential to enable trainers to make educated decisions about whether to run their horses or divert to a more suitable course.

There are many organisers who are on the ball and put out up-to-date reports regularly in the lead-up to a meeting, but there are still occasions when a going report seems like it’s subject to the Official Secrets Act.

There is a solution to this problem — better communication.

A lot can change overnight when the great British weather is involved, so common sense must prevail. We saw an example of this when the recent Brocklesby fixture was postponed. Regular updates were issued throughout the week and once the decision had been made to postpone, the news was very quickly circulated.

It should be standard practice to issue an update the weekend before entries close, a midweek update and a further update the day before racing, with updates being communicated ASAP using social media, the national website, The Pointing Forum and Talking Point.

Communication has improved considerably in pointing, and it is good to see so many organising committees embracing social media, but there’s still more who need to join the party. Forewarned is forearmed.

Ref Horse & Hound; 23 February 2017