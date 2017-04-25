David Simpson: I’m an e-ticket convert *H&H VIP*

Opinion

Like many people, I enjoy a good robust debate, and the use of e-tickets to gain admission to a point-to-point meeting has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks.

The seasoned travellers among you will have used e-tickets for quite some time, likewise concert goers, and the concept has been adopted by some point-to-point areas — with great success.

It still has some detractors and I was wavering initially, but, having seen how efficient it can be and looked at the many benefits, I’m now a convert.

The Midlands area has really embraced the idea and e-tickets are available to purchase online for all of their fixtures this season. Early-bird discounts and free racecards have been offered to customers who have used this facility.

Feedback from racegoers suggests that this is a popular initiative, with many taking advantage of the option which allows the ticket to be displayed on their smartphone and be scanned at the gate.

Aside from the ease of entry, there is an element which will appeal not just to sponsors but to savvy fixture organisers — data capture. Tickets can also be issued electronically to owners.

Surely it can’t be long before we see e-tickets rolled out nationally.

Ref Horse & Hound; 20 April 2017