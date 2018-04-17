David Simpson: Fixture list under the microscope *H&H VIP*

Opinion

I recently completed an online questionnaire on pointtopoint.co.uk which asked a range of questions about the point-to-point fixture list, and

I would urge anyone with a stake or an interest in the sport to do the same.

The fixture list is a hot topic at the moment and it is being discussed at every point-to-point that I attend. It’s also the subject of much debate on social media and online forums, so if you have an opinion, now is the time to act.

The first question asks, “What is your role within the sport?” and if you fall into multiple categories then you are encouraged to complete the survey more than once. Some of the questions give the option to select from a choice of answers, but in my opinion they are all relevant, and it’s not just a box-ticking exercise.

Looking ahead

There is the option to add comments on the make-up of the fixture list and to put forward your opinion about whether you think there are any barriers to change, plus you can make suggestions on how to shape the fixture list for the future.

If you enjoy reading our exclusive columns, vet clinic reports and other VIP content that was first published in Horse & Hound magazine, perhaps you’d like to upgrade your H&H VIP membership to a magazine subscription? It costs from just £23.74, a special saving of 36% for H&H VIP members, and you still get access to H&H VIP online, plus expert insight and analysis through our weekly competition reports, training features, news analysis and much more. Get yours today >>

The Point-to-Point Authority has also set up a Fixture List Sub-Committee to consult with the point-to-point community on the shape of the current fixture list. So, if you feel the need to expand on any of the topics raised in the survey, then you can contact any member of the committee to have a chat about ideas.

The sport already has its fair share of committees and my first reaction was “not another committee”. However, having looked at the make-up of the committee, I have changed my opinion and, coupled with the survey, I think this is a good idea which could result in some meaningful change.

I would like to think that as many people as possible will take part, but I would also like to see a copy of this survey sent to every point-to-point owner and trainer, rather than simply posting it online — some may not even be aware of it.

More evening fixtures, please

I acknowledge there will be issues to overcome regarding the availability of volunteers and medical cover, there may not be an option to use the land, and there will be concerns over firm ground, but I would love to see more evening fixtures in the spring and early summer.

Ref Horse & Hound; 12 April 2018