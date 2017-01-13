Darren Edwards: We averaged 33mph *H&H VIP*

Amid the excitement of the new season kicking off, I had embarrassingly forgotten that I ended last season on 199 career point-to-point wins. Therefore, it was probably fate that number 200 would come on the weekend between penning my first column and it going to print (H&H, 1 December).

I am fortunate to have received some fantastic and loyal support since starting riding, so to achieve the milestone at a local track, Black Forest Lodge, in front of people

I see most weekends for seven months of the year was fitting. Furthermore, to do it on “Cecil” for Attheraces and ITV broadcaster Luke Harvey brought added media interest for point-to-pointing: never a bad thing.

The great thing about our community is that you feel welcome wherever you appear in the country.

I rode at Cottenham (Cambridgeshire) for the first time on New Year’s Eve and good to firm ground made for fast racing. It would have been interesting to have a speedometer on board as we officially covered three miles in 5min 45sec, which is an average of 33mph.

That 143 runners (understood to be the most at a single meeting in five-and-a-half years) went round Chaddesley Corbett after Christmas is positive and bodes well if that level of support continues . Let’s hope so.

Ref Horse & Hound; 12 January 2017