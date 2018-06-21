Amanda Derbyshire: Bolesworth ticks a lot of boxes *H&H VIP*

Opinion

I was impressed with Bolesworth when I stopped by to look at a horse two years ago, so it was great to finally compete here.

The show ticks a lot of boxes as the format, courses and ground have all been good and the castle backdrop is so picturesque.

Courses have been varied and very different in both the International and Castle arenas, but I have enjoyed riding in both. I brought two experienced horses — Luibanta BH, who was on Great Britain’s winning Nations Cup team in Wellington (Florida), and Cornwall BH. I have also ridden Roulette BH, a horse I have just bought from Ben Walker and we have done plenty of bonding here.

From what I can see, British riding styles haven’t altered and, despite riding for so long in America, I don’t think mine has changed either.

If you enjoy reading our exclusive columns, vet clinic reports and other VIP content that was first published in Horse & Hound magazine, perhaps you’d like to upgrade your H&H VIP membership to a magazine subscription? It costs from just £23.74, a special saving of 36% for H&H VIP members, and you still get access to H&H VIP online, plus expert insight and analysis through our weekly competition reports, training features, news analysis and much more. Get yours today >>

America is well known for putting on spectacular shows and looking after owners and riders, but Bolesworth is on a par with the USA as Nina Barbour makes every effort to provide good sport and entertainment.

Having left Leyland to live and compete in America nine years ago, it has been nice to have the opportunity to catch up with friends I used to ride with and to have family come along to watch, and I feel quite at home with so many American riders competing here.

Bolesworth has been my perfect warm-up for the Nations Cup in Rotterdam this weekend and I’ve seen some great jumping over the weekend. Although it’s hard to single anyone out, Paul Kennedy’s two wins with Cartown Danger Mouse have been very special.

Ref Horse & Hound; 21 June 2018