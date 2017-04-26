Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Maddie Wilson

With little over a month until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories

The Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, held at Keysoe (27 – 29 May) offers riders the chance to take part in a three-day event with their horse. This unaffiliated event has classes from 70cm – 100cm meaning there really is nothing to stop you and your horse living your dreams and completing a three-day event with a true championship feel.

Entries close in under two weeks for all classes at the inaugural Horse & Hound Championships, so if you want to experience everything this event has to offer, hurry and make your entry before classes close.

In the run up to the competition we take a look at the stories of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘championship contenders’ series. This week we meet 23-year-old Maddie and her 8-year-old gentle giant Hector.

Meet Maddie and Hector

Name: Maddie Wilson

Horse’s name: Aidans Star

Class entered: 90cm

Why you have decided to enter the Championships?

I have had Hector for just over a year and feel that this is the perfect final run at 90 before we take the step up to tackle BE100 level.

Hector is the best giant I could have asked for at 17.2hh. He is eight-years-old and is the most genuine horse I’ve had the pleasure of having. Now he is growing into himself things are going from strength to strength. He has competed in dressage, showjumping and eventing, as well as being a natural on the hunting field.

We can’t wait to take part in a championship event to get the experience of competing in an international atmosphere. It will be a brilliant chance to see how Hector and myself cope (I’m pretty sure he won’t be fazed at all, but I will be freaking out). With the competition being similar to CCI format, I am pleased there will only be one trot up, as I highly doubt I will be able to keep up with Hector and his long legs!

What you are most looking forward about the championships?

I am most looking forward to the atmosphere at the event and staying away for the weekend, acting like the top event riders. For us this will be our own mini Badminton. Fingers crossed mine and Hector’s fitness will be up to scratch and we will be able to compete three days on the trot (pun intended) especially for the extra-long cross-country course.

What is your must-have stay away show item?

Definitely my pillow, I wouldn’t be able to have a good night’s sleep without my decent pillow.

Do you have a secret weapon?

Stain remover spray as Hector has white legs.

Can you tell us a fun fact about your horse?

He is good at jumping into a new field!

Have you entered the H&H Championships and would like to feature as a Championship Contender? If so please email h&hmarketing@timeinc.com. Entries for this fantastic event are filling up fast, so ensure that you don’t miss out by entering today.