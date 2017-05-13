Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Laura Bennett

With just a couple of weeks until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories…

Meet Laura Bennett and Sadie

Why you have decided to enter the Championships?

I am an amateur rider who works all week (like many of us) but dreams of taking Sadie down the centreline in my top hat and tails. I feel that the Horse & Hound Championships will give us both great experience of a three-day format and also allow my poor non-horsey, but ever supportive, husband a chance to have a holiday away from the farm! I am so exited to be able to compete at a three-day that is happening over a bank holiday, as having time-off during term time is impossible for me and many events run on Fridays.

What you are most looking forward about the Championships?

I am looking forward to being able to spend time with those I love most: Sadie, my lovely sausage dogs and my hubby Paul. Sadie and I will be able to focus on each discipline as an individual and give it our all. This is our annual holiday, so we can’t wait.

How have you been preparing?

Preparation is going well with a second at Broadway Horse Trials! Here’s a photo of my biggest supporter and mascot Roxy enjoying the sunshine with her beautiful blue rosette.

What is your must-have stay away show item?

I am not really superstitious, but I never go anywhere without my trusty, old jumping whip. I have had it since I started eventing (many years ago) and it has competed at every event I have ever done. Although many have tried to prize the two of us apart, it is ‘an old faithful’ and if it doesn’t come in the lorry I won’t go cross-country!

Do you have a secret weapon?

Sadie and I will be sporting our Willberry Wonder Pony quarter marker. We have been wearing it for the past year and I feel honoured to be able to support this fantastic charity, set up by such an inspiring young woman. I’m hoping Willberry will bring us luck and most of all fun.

Tell us a fun fact about your horse?

When Sadie and I are not out at parties we love nothing more than to round up the sheep on our family farm. Sadie is a dab hand at official sheep patrol and we can often be found checking them at dawn or dusk… as well as having a sneaky canter and pop over the haylage bales, which happen to get in the way.

