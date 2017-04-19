Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Jade Payne

We continue to get to know this year's H&H Championship contenders and hear their stories so far

Meet Jade Payne and Baz

Name: Jade Payne

Horse: Baz

Class Entered: Class 3 – 90cm

Why you have decided to enter the Championships?

The second I saw the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships I knew it was something I had to do! A three-day sleepover with my horse and incredible prizes, what’s not to like? Eventing has always been a dream of mine, and there’s something about a three-day that makes it all the more special and exciting. Having the opportunity to compete in a three-day at grassroots level is not an opportunity that comes around often, and with a super cob like Baz it was something I really wanted to experience. Baz is a proper cross-country horse and I often find at one-day events he is still raring to go after the final fence! So, being able to ride a course of increased distance will be amazing and he will love every minute of it.

I think if I were to list what I’m most looking forward to, I could write an entire 2,000 word essay! The prospect of a stay-away show and three days of doing what I love best with my best friend is what I’m most looking forward to. Oh, and of course the hope of winning some of the amazing prizes. I love competing Baz and I love eventing, so being able to pretend we are FEI professionals for three days is far too exciting… if only we were able to wear a tail coat for the dressage then it would really be a dream come true!

What is your must-have stay away show item?

Lots and lots of layers. I only have a 3.5 tonne box with day living so often end up sleeping in a tent. Layers are definitely required when it comes to night time and getting a good night’s sleep is essential.

Do you have a secret weapon?

Of course! Owning a horse with four white legs and a tail, my secret weapon would be Carr Day & Martin stain remover and baby powder. I didn’t win best turned out for the 2016/17 hunt season for nothing.

Tell us a fun fact about your horse

When I first took Baz eventing as a four-year-old in the BE80(T) class he decided the jumps were far too small so jumped the 1.20m arena fence into the crowd of spectators. Luckily no-one was hurt and we jump in a much strong bit now. For months I had people asking me how much I wanted for him!

Have you entered the H&H Championships and would like to feature as a Championship Contender? If so please email h&hmarketing@timeinc.com

