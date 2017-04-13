Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Cassey Watson

Entries are filling up quickly for the inaugural Horse & Hound Championships, so now's the time to get to know some of the contenders and hear their stories so far.

Would you love the chance to compete in an unaffiliated three-day event with your horse? Now you can at the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, which are being held at Keysoe on 27-29 May.

With unaffiliated classes from 70cm – 100cm there really is nothing to stop you and your horse living your dreams and completing a three-day event with a true championship feel.

Each week in the run up to the competition we will meet one of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘championship contenders’ series.

Meet Cassey Watson and Kings Law

Name: Cassey Watson

Horse’s name: Kings Law

Class entered: 80cm

Why you have decided to enter the Championships?

Eventing – it’s not just a hobby, but a passion and lifestyle. We may not be up for Badminton, but as a grassroots rider the opportunity to compete in a three-day CCI format event is a dream come true.

Interested? Place your entry today >>

What are you most looking forward to about the championships?

Everything! The atmosphere, the mucking out, the plaiting, the socialising, the evenings, the mornings, the dressage, the cross-country, the showjumping… you get the gist! There’s nothing I am not looking forward to. I’m even excited about staying in the tent under these circumstances!

What is your must-have stay away show item?

Walking shoes – I will spend a lot of time hand grazing my high maintenance four legged team mate!

Do you have a secret weapon?

Thoroughbred breeding… maybe if the cross-country is 50% longer I will get less time faults (the naughty ‘too fast’ sort).

Tell us a fun fact about your horse:

Digestive biscuits… they are the only way to his heart.

Have you entered the H&H Championships and would like to feature as a Championship Contender? If so please email h&hmarketing@timeinc.com

Entries for this exciting three-day event are filling up fast, so to ensure you don’t miss out, secure your entry today.