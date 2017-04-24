Meet Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championship contender Caroline Donaldson

With little over a month until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories.

The Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, held at Keysoe (27 – 29 May) offers riders the chance to take part in a three-day event with their horse. This unaffiliated event has classes from 70cm – 100cm meaning there really is nothing to stop you and your horse living your dreams and completing a three-day event with a true championship feel.

In the run up to the competition we take a look at the stories of the entrants who can't wait for the event in our new 'championship contenders' series.

In the run up to the competition we take a look at the stories of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘championship contenders’ series.

Meet Caroline Donaldson and Blue

Name: Caroline Donaldson

Horse’s name: Mosley Maximus (Blue)

Class entered: 80cm

Why you have decided to enter the championship?

Since having my son (10 months ago) I have lost my nerve a bit – ‘mummy gremlins’ as I call them. My neighbour pointed out the championships and said we should enter. I entered quickly before the gremlins took over. I have never done a three-day event and am really excited and nervous… but mainly excited. It has definitely put focus to my training sessions.

What you are most looking forward about the championships?

Spending three days with my horse doing something we both love. I don’t get much time with a little one. Oh, and I must say a massive thanks to my husband for supporting me and looking after Joseph while I ride.

What is your must-have stay away show item?

As this is my first three-day event I am worried about remembering everything. Luckily we are not too far from home. I will definitely need another pair of competition jodhpurs, as there is no way they will stay clean for three days. I attract mud! One thing I know I won’t forget is a pillow… I don’t want to wake up with a sore neck.

Do you have a secret weapon?

I don’t have a secret weapon. I am just hoping to stay on and a couple of nice photos wouldn’t go a miss. I did used to compete with a lucky pair of blue socks, but I went through the heel the last time we competed… I hope that isn’t an omen! I couldn’t do it without the support of my husband and mum who will be babysitting for the weekend. A special mention should go to my neighbour, Naomi Sheppherd, who is also entering the event. She pushes me beyond my gremlins. I would have probably given up without her.

Tell us a fun fact about your horse

Blue loves pulling faces over the stable door. He is a big softy and if you have your back to him he will be pulling faces to get your attention.

