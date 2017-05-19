‘Eek! It’s getting closer’: find out how Champs blogger Laura Szuca’s event preparation is going

With just over two weeks until the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships, we catch up with Laura Szuca to find out how she's getting on with her preparations

I can’t believe it’s now less than two weeks until the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships at Keysoe. My preparations are well underway, but I am a heady mix of excited and scared. The closer the event gets, the more excited I get. Since my last blog we have been very busy… and I’m sure I am not the only one watching the weather forecast on a daily basis!

So what have we been up to? We have been continuing our fitness work and late last week I headed over to one of our local gallops — I was really pleased with how Mikey recovered after some decent gallops around the track. I was able to test out my new stopwatch too which helped us with the interval training — I think they call it all the gear no idea!

I had a cross-country schooling session over at Keysoe last weekend and let’s just say I hope that the saying of “a bad dress rehearsal makes for a great show” is true! Mikey just wasn’t playing ball. He spent more time worrying about where the other horses on the course were, than doing the job in hand. If I am honest it’s knocked my confidence a bit, but I have adapted my plan for the final weeks of preparation and hope I can get back on track this week ready for the show.

This weekend we are off arena eventing and I intend on doing a bit of work out in the fields. I am lucky where I am stabled because there are plenty of fields to ride around, so I plan on doing a schooling session out on grass to get Mikey a bit more on the ball out in open spaces.

Until next time, Laura and Mikey