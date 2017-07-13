Event Rider Masters at Haras de Jardy: 15-16 July

Horse & Hound is delighted to partner with Event Rider Masters (ERM) to bring you all the action from each leg of the exciting CIC3* series via live streaming. The fourth leg is taking place at Haras de Jardy in France (15-16 July).

Watch ERM dressage

Watch ERM showjumping

Watch ERM cross-country

The dressage is seeded and set to the rider’s choice of music, while the showjumping takes place in reverse order of merit, followed by the cross-country, with the top 20 competitors riding in reverse order.

After riding their cross-country rounds, the highest placed riders take to a podium, which changes as the competition unfold. A F1-style prize giving then takes place at the finish immediately after the cross-country.

After three legs of the series Thomas Carlile heads the series on 56 points, ahead of Britain’s Sarah “Cutty” Cohen on 51. New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson and Britain’s Gemma Tattersall are in equal third on 50 point a piece.

About Event Rider Masters 2017 series

The ERM series has expanded in 2017, with two legs taking place in Europe at Wiesbadener, Germany and Haras de Jardy, France. The total prize fund for the 2017 series is £400,000.

The series runs under a subtly adjusted CIC3* format running across two-days to make it more appealing to a TV audience.

Each class will admit up to 40 starters, based on world rankings, plus up to two wild cards for past Olympic gold medallists, four-star winners and riders from emerging nations.

Each ERM leg is worth £50,000, with an additional £50,000 series bonus to the overall winner.

2017 Event Rider Masters series calendar