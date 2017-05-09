Event Rider Masters at Chatsworth: 13-14 May

Eventing fans can look forward to watching all three phases of the Event Rider Masters from Chatsworth Horse Trials here on HorseandHound.co.uk

Horse & Hound is delighted to partner with Event Rider Masters (ERM) to bring you all the action from each leg of the exciting CIC3* series via live streaming, starting with the first leg at Chatsworth Horse Trials (13-14 May).

Watch Chatsworth ERM dressage

As well as live coverage of the dressage phase, which gets underway at 10.30am on Saturday 13 May, the player below will live stream the draw to decide the dressage order at 6pm on Wednesday 10 May.

Watch Chatsworth ERM showjumping

Live coverage of the showjumping phase kicks off at 10.15am on Sunday 14 May

Watch Chatsworth ERM cross-country

Cross-country action is due to get underway at 1.45pm on Sunday 14 May.

The dressage is seeded and set to the rider’s choice of music, while the showjumping takes place in reverse order of merit, followed by the cross-country, with the top 20 competitors riding in reverse order.

After riding their cross-country rounds, the highest placed riders take to a podium, which changes as the competition unfold. A F1-style prize giving then takes place at the finish immediately after the cross-country.

About Event Rider Masters 2017 series

The ERM series has expanded in 2017, with two legs taking place in Europe at Wiesbadener, Germany and Haras de Jardy, France. The total prize fund for the 2017 series is £400,000.

The series runs under a subtly adjusted CIC3* format running across two-days to make it more appealing to a TV audience.

Each class will admit 40 starters, based on world rankings, plus up to two wild cards for past Olympic gold medallists, four-star winners and riders from emerging nations.

Each ERM leg is worth £50,000, with an additional £50,000 series bonus to the overall winner.

2017 Event Rider Masters series calendar

Leg 1: Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials (UK) 13-14 May

Leg 2: Internationales Wiesbadener PfingstTurnier (Germany) 2-3 June

Leg 3: St James’s Place Barbury International Horse Trials (UK) 8-9 July

Leg 4: Haras de Jardy (France) 15-16 July

Leg 5: Festival of British Eventing, Gatcombe Park (UK) 5-6 August

Leg 6: Blair Castle Equi-Trek International Horse Trials (UK) 26-27 August

Leg 7: Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (UK) 15-16 September

Last year’s series was won by Oliver Townend, who took home the £30,000 series first prize. He won two legs of the series at Blair and Gatcombe before finishing second at the final leg at Blenheim. Oliver’s total earnings in the 2016 ERM series were £74,000.