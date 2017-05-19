Competitor information for the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships

We are really looking forward to the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships at Keysoe next week. Ahead of the event we have put together some useful information and would encourage all competitors to take the time to read through this.

Times

Times for dressage and cross-country phase will be posted on the Keysoe website early w/c 22 May. Showjumping will run in reverse order of merit and times will be advised after the cross-country phase is complete. Prize giving will take place immediately after the conclusion of the showjumping phase of each class. Those placed 1st – 10th will be required to be mounted in the arena.

Arrival

Competitors are invited to arrive at Keysoe from 16.00 to 18.00 on Friday 26 May. Directions to Keysoe can be found here. Upon arrival please park in the main car park and proceed to the organiser’s office. For those not familiar with Keysoe this is situated on the veranda between the indoor and outdoor school. Here you will be advised of your stable number and location, and you will also be required to collect your rider number and welcome pack. If you have pre-bought shavings these will either be in your stable, or you will be advised of where to collect them. Please ensure that you bring your own water buckets, mucking out equipment and plenty of hay. Please note that Keysoe do not require you to declare your horse’s passport upon arrival, however as it’s a legal requirement to travel with it, we recommend that it accompanies your horse to the event.

Exercising

If you wish to exercise your horse on Friday, please check which arena you can ride in with staff in the organiser’s office upon your arrival. No horses are to be exercised on the cross-country course, at any time.

Number bibs

You will be provided with a paper number to use throughout the competition, which you can put in your own number bib. Don’t worry if you do not have one – these can be hired for a £10 deposit fee.

Stables

The stables will be open from 06.00 – 22.00. Please can we ask that you do not make late night visits to the stables after 22.00, in order to allow the horses to rest.

Spillers

All competitors will be able to take advantage of free feeding advice from Spillers while at the Championships. The feed manufacturer’s experts will be on hand by the stabling and you are invited to go along to meet the Spillers team to ask any feed related questions you may have, have your horse weighed on the weighbridge and receive product samples. Go along and meet the Spillers team for all of these free services!

Horse & Hound team

The Horse & Hound team will be on site throughout the event. Please do come and talk to us, as we want to hear your stories and include them in our reporting!

Hats

Please ensure all hats meet the current British Eventing standards, as outlined below:

British & European

PAS 015*

VG1 01.040 2014-12 *

*with BSI Kitemark or Inspec IC Mark

American ASTM F1163: 2004a onwards with SEI mark

Snell 2001 or 2016 (No other mark is needed with Snell)

Australia & New Zealand

AS/NZS 3838 2003 onwards with SAI Global mark

For the cross-country phase ‘Cross-country Protective Headwear’ is a ‘Jockey Skull’ of an even round or elliptical shape with a smooth or slightly abrasive surface, having no peak or peak type extensions. Noticeable protuberances above the eyes or to the front, no greater than 5mm, smooth and rounded in nature are permitted. It must also comply with the ‘Protective Headwear’ criteria and be tagged as set out above. A removable hat cover with a light flexible peak may be used.

Body protectors

Please ensure these meet the current British Eventing standards, as outlined below:

For the cross-country phase you must have a British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) approved and appropriately labelled Level 3 body protector, with the year 2000 or 2009 shown on the label, manufactured in the year 2000 or after.

Air jackets are permitted for use in both the dressage and showjumping phase, with or without a body protector underneath.

Stopwatches

Stopwatches are permitted in all classes for the cross-country phase.

Food

The café will be open throughout the event to provide a variety of hot and cold meal options and beverages.

Keysoe Boutique

Keysoe’s on-site shop will be open throughout the event, selling a range of equestrian products.

Cash machine

There is not an ATM at Keysoe, however the café and shop both accept cards.

Evening entertainment

Please join us for evening entertainment, commencing on the terrace at 19.30 each evening. There will be a welcome drinks reception on Friday evening, a hog roast and band on Saturday and celebratory drinks on Sunday evening.

Wifi

Wifi is available in the café area.

Social Media competition

We have some great prizes from Horseware to award to the author of our favourite social media post each day. All you have to do is tag @horseware and @horseandhound in your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts to get involved… and have your camera ready to capture the best bits of the event!

Trot up competition

Calling all fashionistas! Don’t miss our best turned out horse and best dressed rider competition taking place at the final trot up for each class. Get planning your outfits and get ready to impress!

If you have any other queries please do contact info@keysoe.com

We look forward to welcoming you to the event next week.