Burghley Horse Trials might be over for another year, but it’s not all doom and gloom — the countdown is now on for the SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (13-17 September 2017), and there’s still time to get your discounted tickets

Top British and international event riders will be heading to Blenheim Palace later this month (13-17 September 2017) — and advanced discounted Blenheim Horse Trials tickets for the event are still available until midnight on Sunday 10 September.

Blenheim offers a range of different ticket types to suit all budgets. The basic admission ticket allows access to the event, but does not include a seat in the grandstand or access to the members’ enclosure. Inclusive admission will get you a dedicated grandstand seat for the Marlborough Arena to watch the dressage or showjumping, as well as entry.

Blenheim Horse Trials ticket prices

Thursday: general admission in advance is £12 (or £16 on the day). Admission and an allocated grandstand seat for the dressage needs to be bought in advance at a price of £16.

Friday: general admission in advance is £14 (or £16 on the day). Admission and an allocated grandstand seat for the dressage needs to be bought in advance at a price of £18.

Saturday: general admission in advance is £24 (or £26 on the day).

Sunday: general admission in advance is £18 (or £20 on the day). To book admission and an allocated seat in the grandstand, you need to book in advance at a price of £24.

A general admission season ticket costs £60 in advance. Cheaper seat-only tickets for the grandstand can then be bought in addition.

Children

Children 12-years-old-and-under get free admission to the event when accompanied by an adult, but will need a grandstand seat ticket if they wish to watch from the grandstand for the dressage and showjumping.

Blenheim Horse Trials car passes

The general public car pass is £3 per day in advance (or £5 on the day). The forward parking car pass is £14 per day in advance (or £15 on the day).

For more information about tickets visit: blenheimhorse.co.uk

What’s on the line up?

As well as the CIC3* and CCI3* action, visitors will be able to enjoy the extensive shopping village, thrilling High Jump Challenge, mounted games, dog agility, a range of masterclasses, and much more.

Don’t miss our full report from Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in 21 September issue of Horse & Hound magazine