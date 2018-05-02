Watch Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials live: 2-6 May

Livestream action brought to you by Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials gets underway HERE with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 2 May

Watch the first day of dressage action from the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials on Thursday 3 May, starting at 9am.

Watch Thursday’s press conference from 5.30pm.

The organisers of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials 2018 are making footage of the event freely accessible to viewers around the world via its online livestream service once again this year. The livestream will be available to view here on the Horse & Hound website, as well as through Badminton’s own video channels.

Action from the first horse inspection on Wednesday, all the way through to the final presentation of awards on Sunday, will be available for eventing fans to enjoy, although Saturday’s cross-country phase and Sunday afternoon’s showjumping rounds and final presentations are going to be geoblocked in certain locations, including here in the UK.

UK viewers can look forward to the BBC broadcasting Sunday afternoon’s showjumping, as well as the cross-country on Saturday via its live streaming service, with cross-country and showjumping highlights available on BBC2.

Badminton LIVE Schedule

Wednesday 2 May – First horse inspection

Badminton livestream: 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations

Badminton livestream: 9am until 5pm

Showing every dressage test, plus the lunchtime dressage demos

All cross country rounds live from 11:30am until 5pm

UK only: BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website

USA, NED, SWE, GER, AUS: H&C

FRA and BEL with French commentary: Equideo

Rest of world: Badminton livestream

UK: Badminton livestream

USA, NED, SWE, GER, AUS: H&C

Rest of world: Badminton livestream

Morning showjumping round starting 11.30am approx

UK: Badminton livestream

USA, NED, SWE, GER, AUS: H&C

FRA and BEL with French commentary: Equideo

Rest of world: Badminton livestream

Top showjumping rounds starting 2pm, followed by presentations

UK: UK Red Button and BBC Sport website

USA, NED, SWE, GER, AUS: H&C

FRA and BEL with French commentary: Equideo

Rest of World: Badminton livestream

12.30pm: Cross-country highlights

5.30pm: Showjumping highlights

All times above are BST.

Join us reporting the action online

Visit www.horseandhound.co.uk/tag/badminton-horse-trials for all the latest news from our team of reporters working on site at the event. The website will be kept up to date with course pictures, twice daily reports and video interviews from top riders, plus blogs from our Badminton first-timers and H&H regulars throughout the event.

Don’t miss our bumper Badminton preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine including Mary King’s thoughts on every fence on the cross-country course and our pull-out form guide featuring all the riders (on sale 26 April 2018). Horse & Hound’s exclusive interview with Will Furlong plus a guest eventing comment from EquiRatings will be on sale at Badminton (3 May 2018), while our special in-depth report on all the action post event, complete with expert analysis will be on sale 1o May 2018).