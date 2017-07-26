European Para Dressage Championship teams for Gothenburg

Squad announcements will be added to this page as they are released, so come back for the latest news on who will be representing their country in Gothenburg

Find out which teams have been selected in the run-up to the European Para Dressage Championships in Gothenburg.

Great Britain

Natasha Adkinson, Grade II, riding Sweet Caledonia

Suzanna Hext, Grade III, riding Abira (reserve: LJT Enggaards Solitaire)

Julie Payne, Grade I, riding Athene Lindebjerg

Sophie Wells MBE, Grade V, riding C Fatal Attraction (reserve: Valerius)

Non-travelling reserve: Izzy Palmer, Grade IV, riding Touchdown M

Non-travelling reserve: Susanna Wade, Grade I, riding D’Artagnan

Keep up to date with all the latest news in the run-up to the European Showjumping Championships right here on