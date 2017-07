European dressage championship teams for Gothenburg

News about the latest team announcements will be added to this page as it becomes available...

Germany Isabell Werth and Weihegold OLD (reserve horses Emilio and Don Johnson)

Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo 59

Dorothee Schneider and Sammy Davis Jr

Helen Langehanenberg and Damsey

Reserve: Hubertus Schmidt and Imperio Netherlands Hans Peter Minderhoud and Glock’s Johnson

Madeleine Witte Vrees and Cennin

Edward Gal and Glock’s Voice

Diederik van Silfhout and Four Seasons

reserve: Emmelie Scholtens and Apache Denmark Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy

Anna Kasprzak and Donnperignon

Agnete Kirk Thinggaard and Jojo Az

Anna Zibrandtsen and Arlando

No reserve rider has been named.