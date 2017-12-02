11 unicorn-themed gifts to add a bit of magic to someone’s Christmas

Whether your are old or young, we bring your our pick of the best unicorn themed gifts, all for under £25. What’s not to love?

Fun slippers in a 3D unicorn shape, designed for keeping your feet warm and cosy. The slippers have a unicorn face with eyes, ears, nose and of course a central horn.

Kenmont Unicorn Winter Cotton Slipper



Grow your very own unicorn! Simply submerge in water and within 24 hours, watch as the egg starts to crack. Then within a couple of days your unicorn will hatch and grow.

Unicorn Hatching Egg



Keep your hair as perfect as a unicorn’s mane with this fun shower cap complete with golden horn.

NPW Novelty Shower Cap Hat



These little white unicorns require no plug socket, as they can be run off two AA batteries and can be placed anywhere around your home to add light and a touch of unicorn magic.

Unicorn String Lights



Cute and cosy, this onesie is super-soft with a 3D unicorn face, horse, mane and tail. Available in both child and adult sizes.

Loungeable Ladies Onesie



This super cute, soft, cuddly toy is the perfect addition to your teddy collection. For ages 18 months-plus.

Miri Moo Unicorn Teddy Colour Changing Nightlight



These Hello Kitty headphones are extra special as they are illustrated with unicorns and clouds. They are are compatible with most devices and suitable for children aged three to seven.

Hello Kitty Unicorn Junior Headphones



This Emoji Funny PVC power bank is an excellent gift this Christmas. It can provide enough power to charge an iPad, MP3, MP4, iPhone, Samsung, Nokia and digital cameras.

Unicorn Emoji Power Bank



A unicorn-shaped mug with a 3D face and horn. When you add hot water its eyes and mane magically change colour. This is the perfect present for any unicorn and tea lover. It’s made of high-quality ceramic and holds up to 300ml, although it’s not suitable for the microwave or dishwasher.

Thumbs Up Colour Changing Unicorn Mug

These eye-catching Wellington boots from John Lewis have a fun 3D unicorn design that your little one will love — ideal for rainy days and big puddles.

John Lewis Children's 3D Unicorn Wellington Boots



Crafted from a wipe clean fabric, this rucksack features plenty of storage space, a flap-over front, 3D horn and ear detailing, a printed unicorn face, woven straps, carry handle and a pocket at the front to create additional space.

Little Joule Children's Unicorn Rucksack

