9 great products to help you throw the ultimate picnic

Whether you are planning a picnic at Royal Ascot, at the polo, at your favourite horse trials or on a country jaunt at home, we bring you nine products that will make your picnic enjoyable and easy

Linden Leisure Trio seat stick



This easy to use seat stick is suitable for people who want to sit for a longer periods of time or require greater stability than the traditional shooting-stick. The Trio seat can be used as a walking stick and then provide a comfortable oval chair when opened. We think this is great for using as a seat at a picnic which you can then use as a perch anywhere else around the venue.

RRP: £46.95

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Personalised Tweed picnic blanket

This classic tweed picnic blanket, with a waterproof underneath that comes in two different sizes which can you also personalise will add a touch of class to any country picnic. The small or large picnic blanket folds up into an easy carry size with a popper to keep it secure. It is a great blanket that you can keep in your car or in your horsebox and pull out when needed.

RRP: from £49.75

Visit:www.notonthehighstreet.com

Fortnum & Mason Piccadilly picnic hamper

Ideal for any outdoor feast, this classic picnic basket is equipped with Fortnum’s signature print mugs and plates, four wine glasses, four cutlery sets, a drawstring bag and an insulated flask. It also includes miniature salt and pepper mills, the all-essential corkscrew and cotton napkins. We think this is perfect for Ascot, Badminton and any other special equine events

RRP: £375

Visit: www.fortnumandmason.com

Steady Stick glass and bottle picnic set



These stick holders are a very convenient way to make sure that you don’t spill your beverages while enjoying a picnic. The sticks hold a standard wine bottle, wine glasses, high ball glasses and champagne flutes.

RRP: £6

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Camping table with built-in chairs



Not only is this fold-up set of table and chairs practical and extremely easy to handle, they are also smart and hard-wearing. The real wood table also serves as transport case and can be set up in seconds so that you and three friends can enjoy an English summer’s picnic without sitting on the ground.

RRP: £41.99

Visit: www.manomano.co.uk

Fresh English picnic



If rustling up a culinary masterpiece leaves you cold, then this is exactly what you need for entertaining at your favourite horse trials or race meetings without any of the effort. This picnic includes scones, jam, cream, coronation chicken, salad, salmon roulades, pies, crisps, chutney, cheese, oatcakes, napkins and cutlery, which can all be delivered to your door.

RRP: for four people, £110

Visit: www.englishcreamtea.com

Igloo Maxcold Island rolling cool box



When throwing a picnic on a hot day, keeping your food and drink cold is quite a feat. This cold cooler helps you with this as it is offers very good cold retention, locking lid and cool rider technology. It is also very easy to transport, as we all know that often parking is a long distance from the action while at some polo, racing or eventing events.

RRP: £63.49

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Portable picnic gazebo



Quite often setting up your picnic in the shade on a hot summer’s day is quite hard so this portable, easy to set up gazebo is a great way to combat this. It is made from a metal frame with waterproof and UV resistant cloth with a double roof designed for good air circulation. It comes with ground nails and extra panels for stability and more shade.

RRP: £124.99

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Horses picnic cool bag



This equine-themed picnic bag is designed for horse lovers with extra thick insulation, perfect for keeping drinks cool for hours. There are comfortable and sturdy woven grey carry handles and a shoulder strap, great for lugging your drinks and food at a day at the point-to-point or a festival.

RRP: £32

Visit: www.gallopguru.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk