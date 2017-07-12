How to look the part: H&H’s equestrian style edit 2017

Whether you are dressing up or dressing down, walking down the high street or walking the dog, supporting team GB or your equine friends; we bring you our ultimate guide to blending equestrian style with fashion.
For the explorer:
Farlow’s Laksen Audley quilted vest
RRP: £159
Visit: www.farlows.co.uk
Fairfax and Favour’s Imperial Explorer boots in mahogany
RRP: £375
Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com
Country Luxe’s Silver Fox Fur headpiece
RRP: £80
Visit: countryluxe.co.uk
Dubarry’s Honeysuckle jeans in sail white
RRP: £99
Visit: www.dubarryboots.com
Farlow’s Tusting Cardington leather hatch handbag
RRP: £190
Visit: www.farlows.co.uk
For the smart but practical:
Hicks and Brown’s Suffolk Fedora with guinea feather wrap
RRP: £85
Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com
Holland and Cooper’s Sporting jacket in pebble
RRP: £349
Visit: www.hollandcooper.com
Oxford Shirts’ Frill blouse in white
RRP: £59.95
Visit: www.oxfordshirt.co.uk
Fairfax and Favour’s Apsley shoes in royal blue
RRP: £185
Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com
Sporting Hares’ Harratts sunglasses in onyx steel
RRP: £70
Visit: www.sportinghares.com
For the patriotic man:
Oliver Brown’s Lightweight cotton jeans in blue
RRP: £75
Visit: www.oliverbrown.org.uk
Maude and Fox’s Patriot tweed gilet
RRP: from £290
Visit: www.maudeandfox.com
Country Equestrian Jewellers’ Shot Gun Cartridge bangle in two tone
RRP: £75
Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk
Fur Feather and Fin’s two pack of striped and plain socks in red/blue
RRP: £15
Visit: www.furfeatherandfin.com
Schöffel Oxford shirt in white
RRP: £79.95
Visit: www.schoffel.co.uk
For the summer loving:
Annabel Brocks’ Pina Festival bag in tan and pink
RRP: £145
Visit: www.annabelbrocks.com
Timothy Foxx’s Heidi skirt in igloo tweed
RRP: £115
Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk
Evemy and Evemy’s Pluma illustrated feather silk scarf
RRP: £68
Visit: evemyandevemy.com
The Spanish Boot Company’s Valverde suede jodhpur boots in camel
RRP: £165
Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk
Hiho Silver’s Foxtail Snaffle bracelet in sterling silver
RRP: £95
Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk
