How to look the part: H&H’s equestrian style edit 2017

Whether you are dressing up or dressing down, walking down the high street or walking the dog, supporting team GB or your equine friends; we bring you our ultimate guide to blending equestrian style with fashion.

For the explorer: Farlow’s Laksen Audley quilted vest

RRP: £159

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk Fairfax and Favour’s Imperial Explorer boots in mahogany

RRP: £375

Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Buy now at amazon.co.uk Country Luxe’s Silver Fox Fur headpiece

RRP: £80

Visit: countryluxe.co.uk Dubarry’s Honeysuckle jeans in sail white

RRP: £99

Visit: www.dubarryboots.com Farlow’s Tusting Cardington leather hatch handbag

RRP: £190

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk For the smart but practical: Hicks and Brown’s Suffolk Fedora with guinea feather wrap

RRP: £85

Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com Holland and Cooper’s Sporting jacket in pebble

RRP: £349

Visit: www.hollandcooper.com Oxford Shirts’ Frill blouse in white

RRP: £59.95

Visit: www.oxfordshirt.co.uk Fairfax and Favour’s Apsley shoes in royal blue

RRP: £185

Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Buy now at amazon.co.uk Sporting Hares’ Harratts sunglasses in onyx steel

RRP: £70

Visit: www.sportinghares.com For the patriotic man: Oliver Brown’s Lightweight cotton jeans in blue

RRP: £75

Visit: www.oliverbrown.org.uk Maude and Fox’s Patriot tweed gilet

RRP: from £290

Visit: www.maudeandfox.com Country Equestrian Jewellers’ Shot Gun Cartridge bangle in two tone

RRP: £75

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk Fur Feather and Fin’s two pack of striped and plain socks in red/blue

RRP: £15

Visit: www.furfeatherandfin.com Schöffel Oxford shirt in white

RRP: £79.95

Visit: www.schoffel.co.uk For the summer loving: Annabel Brocks’ Pina Festival bag in tan and pink

RRP: £145

Visit: www.annabelbrocks.com Timothy Foxx’s Heidi skirt in igloo tweed

RRP: £115

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk Evemy and Evemy’s Pluma illustrated feather silk scarf

RRP: £68

Visit: evemyandevemy.com The Spanish Boot Company’s Valverde suede jodhpur boots in camel

RRP: £165

Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk Hiho Silver’s Foxtail Snaffle bracelet in sterling silver

RRP: £95

