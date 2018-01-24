During short wintery days and gloomy weather, it is important to be visible if you are to stay safe on the roads. Check out these nine high visibility products for you, your horse and your dog.

When out hacking on the roads, the earlier a motorist can see you, the more time they will have to slow down, so wearing high-vis clothing for horse riders is recommended. It’s also useful if you ride in an area when low-flying takes place as it makes it much easier for a pilot to spot you and take evasive action. This applies at all times of year, not just in the winter.

When buying hi-viz products for your horse it’s important that these products fit securely and will not impede your horse’s way of going. If you are buying products for yourself then take into consideration the practically of the product e.g. is it waterproof, are they comfortable to wear etc.

With white lights at the front and red at the back, this zip-up tabard can be worn over your regular clothing. It has adjustable side panels to ensure an ideal fit and a lightweight, quick dry lining. The battery life on the lights is 40 hours.

Buy now: Harry Hall High Viz Adjustable Tabard from £24.85

This stylish and comfortable waistcoat is stylishly cut to fit the body. There is a front zip and the waistcoat is adjustable at the back. Ideal to use in both summer and winter, it has two zipped hidden pockets at the front suitable for a mobile phone, keys or other essentials. It is machine washable at 30 degrees.

Buy now: Equisafety Air Waistcoat from £27.12

These lightweight, stretch reflective breeches have close contact stretch cuffs for comfort and a lack of bulk around the ankle. They also have a cross over comfort waistband and contrast flatlock stitching.

Buy now: Harry Hall Reflective Women’s Breeches from £31.50

Don’t forget to keep your dog safe with this waterproof, breathable, fleeced-lined coat. It has an adjustable strap at the chest and around the belly, plus a reflective strip on the front strap. This bright yellow is one of five colours available.

Buy now: Masta Waterproof Dog Coat from £14.99

This smart silver quarter sheet with tail flap is designed to sit neatly behind the saddle and attach to the girth straps. It is fully mesh lined and has a fillet string for added security. It is available in sizes pony, cob, full or extra full.

Buy now: Harry Hall’s High Viz Quarter Sheet from £47



This fly hood features a handmade close-knit crochet with the highest quality materials to ensure maximum comfort and to help soften sound. It is made from high visibility fabric with embroidered detailing to help you be seen during darker mornings and nights.

Buy now: LeMieux Hi-Vis Fly Hood from £24.95



This tail guard can be used during summer or winter as it will not cause the horse to overheat and is designed to be comfortable for the horse to wear. Made from quality neoprene, the tail guard features lots of bright LED lights to catch drivers’ attention and keep you safe. The tail guard has an ON/OFF switch and comes with a rechargeable battery that only takes a few minutes to fully charge plus a USB cable.

Buy now: Equisafety New LED Tail Guard from £29.99



These gloves feature a soft grip palm with reflective detail around the index finger and across the knuckle for added visibility. They have added reinforcement around the rein fingers and index finger to prevent excess wear from the reins.

Buy now: Hy5 Extreme Reflective Softshell Gloves from £10.25



This jacket has been made using laser technology to minimise seams on the reflective detailing making it highly waterproof and breathable. The other features include a two-way waterproof front zip, four waterproof pockets, zip guards and a large back hidden fishtail pleat. This jacket is practical, has an elegant silhouette and is fully washable on a 30° wash, using non-biological liquid/powder.

Buy now: Equisafety Charlotte Dujardin Volte Waterproof Jacket from £99.99

