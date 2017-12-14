10 heavyweight stable rugs your horse will thank you for

Make sure your horse remains snug and warm during the coldest months of the year with this selection of heavyweight stable rugs. Featuring a wide variety of attractive designs with warm insulation, there is sure to be one perfect for your equine companion.





Made from 420 denier ripstop polyester outer, this rug has a whopping 550g fill to keep your horse warm. The Amigo Insulator Plus is breathable and has a smooth polyester lining to keep coats soft and shiny. The rug comes in Amigo’s classic original cut with a detachable neck cover and is compatible with Amigo’s liner system if you wish to add an extra layer of warmth. The rug is available in sizes 5’6″ to 7’ in chocolate with chocolate and cream trim.

Buy now: Horseware amigo insulator plus super heavy 550G from £94.90



This stable rug has a 1000 denier breathable, polyester outer shell, nylon anti-rub lining and a 400g fill to keep out the winter chills. It features quick release front fastenings, cross surcingles and a fillet string.

Buy now: Mark Todd ultimate stable rug from £89.99



This rug features a 600 denier polyester outer shell and 400g insulation layer, with nylon anti-rub lining at the shoulders, quick release breast fastenings, quarter darts and shoulder pleats for freedom of movement. A matching neck cover is also attached.

Buy now: JHL heavyweight stable rug combo from £84.99



The Quiltmasta 350 features a fixed neck cover, check pattern and channel quilted design. The rug has 350g of filling and a 210 denier polyester outer with a twin buckle front fastening, cross surcingles and an anti-rub chest lining.

Buy now: Masta quiltmasta 350 fixed neck from £66.15



This super warm rug features a strong 600 denier ripstop channel quilted outer, 210T polyester lining, a quick clip front closure for maximum adjustability, plus a memory foam wither relief pad that contours to the horse’s shape and lifts the rug off the withers to reduce rubbing and provide added comfort.

Buy now: Weatherbeeta Comfitec 600D Channel Quilt Standard Neck Heavy from £107.85



This rug features horizontal quilting, adjustable chest straps, double D-ring surcingles and a tail guard. The inner fibre is made from 100% polyester, while the navy outer shell is 100% nylon.

Buy now: John Whitaker JW1925 450g stable rug from £95.71



This layered rug has increased fibre-fill across the key areas that wrap closely around the horse to keep them warm. It is breathable, has a durable 1,000 denier ripstop polyester outer with thermobonded fibre-fill and microfibre lining. It comes with V-front closures, a wipe clean tail cord, detachable neck cover, tail flap and cross surcingles. The rug has a 450g fill and is compatible with Horeware’s liner system.

Buy now: Horseware Rambo stable plus with vari-layer 450G from £139.90



This rug has a high rate of thermal insulation thanks to its 400g/m² polyfill and cooltech lining, that is an antibacterial fabric. It is also lined with polar fleece. The rug is fastened at the front with adjustable straps that snap into two choices of anchoring along with self-gripping bands for a better hold.

It also features ease gussets, low-cross surcingles, adjustable and removable rear leg straps with snaps, and a tail strap.

Buy now: Equithème Respirante Stable Rug from £104.68



A versatile rug with a removable neck, breathable 210D outer and 300g quilted polyfill making it ideal for winter. It has touch close neck fastenings, adjustable chest straps and surcingles, and a tail flap for ultimate protection.

Buy now: Shires Tempest Original 300g Heavyweight Combo Stable Rug & Neck Set from £66.50



This rug offers performance, strength, durability and quality. Made from a Polypropylene tough outer fabric and Bucas anti-bacterial Stay-Dry lining, it can be put on a wet horse to wick away moisture. The anti-bacterial lining helps to keep the rug fresh and in good condition.

Buy now: Bucas Celtic stable extra from £132.50



