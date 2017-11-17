Check out our collection of perfect presents and horse-themed treats, designed for pony-mad, country-loving young people

Black Friday deals have kicked off early on Amazon.co.uk and here is one that will delight children aged six to 12 years. This offer is only available on Friday 17 November, so grab it now with a saving of over £20 on RRP.

What horse-mad child doesn’t want to build their own stable yard? Well now they can, with this great present from the LEGO Friends range. It includes everything you need to build a two-storey stable yard complete with fun horse training equipment and activities to enjoy. The set is made up from 575 pieces including Stephanie and Mia mini-doll figures, plus two horses and don’t forget the mouse – after all every yard has one! The stables are over 17cm high, 32cm wide and 14cm deep and the set is compatible with all LEGO construction sets to allow for extensive creative building.

Equestrian gifts for children under £25



This rucksack contains all the grooming essentials a young person needs including a dandy brush, body brush, curry comb, mane comb, hoof pick and a horse-shaped sponge.

Durably made, this woven rug has a skid-proof backing, comes with four plastic horses and features details like a stable, riding track, paddock, and a riding trail for hours of imaginative fun.

This horse-themed childs watch is water resistant and tough with a big glass dial window — a great gift for a child aged three to 10 years old.

A practical gift for keeping a little one warm this winter, whether at the yard or out and about. It has a textured knit finish and a stylish pom pom detail on top, but also looks great thanks to the colours within the knit.

Help a little one learn all about horses and ponies in this fact-packed sticker book! There are two pages of colourful reusable stickers to use to complete the pictures and a fun horses and ponies quiz so they can test their knowledge.

Equestrian gifts for children under £50



Help a child transform into their favourite animal at bedtime, playtime, or anytime with a simple hood and huge hand corner pockets.

This toy animal hospital includes the building along with a grey horse, black foal, donkey, pygmy goat, border collie, a horse rug and other accessories.

The Mini Me is a complete replica of the Original Tall boot, just smaller to cater for children. They are hand-made with graded heights through the sizes to ensure a comfortable fit.

Children and toddlers will love this soft, cuddly horse-inspired space hopper and will quickly learn to sit and bounce while developing balance and coordination. It comes with a convenient hand pump and is stable, thick and durable while also being soft and lightweight.

Equestrian gifts for children over £50



For girls aged eight to 13yrs, this show jacket has a classical feminine cut with a pleated bottom, crystals between the frills and matching crystal buttons on the front. A perfect gift for any dedicated junior rider.

This powered ground force tractor with trailer just might be the ticket to getting your youngster to love doing yard work. It has a 12-volt motor, two speeds (2.5 and 4.5 mph), reverse, and a working FM radio. Light loads can be placed in the trailer to be moved moved across the yard — win/win!

This charming rocking horse has a soft, plush body and a stylised leatherette saddle and bridle. With a cute rosette on the side of his head reading ‘My 1st Pony’, Hemingway stands on a wooden bow rocking base with a sturdy wooden frame and handles.

The Barbour Boys Caldbeck Jacket is a fleece-lined, lightweight jacket that is ideal for young lads during those cooler wet days. Giving this gift will ensure he can spend all day out playing regardless of the winter weather, while you can rest assured that he will stay warm and dry.

